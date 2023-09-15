CIPM Ogun tasks HR professionals on efficiency

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In line with technological advancement and the changing times, the Ogun State Branch of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, has urged Human Resource, HR, practitioners to stay up-to-date with relevant tools and techniques to boost efficiency.

At a capacity-building workshop organised by the chapter recently in Abeokuta with the theme ‘Empowering Excellence in Administration and Human Resource Management’, its Chairman, Engr. Sean Olabode Badiru, described the increasing demand for the profession in the job market as a call for greater excellence.

“In our contemporary world, the professional realm resounds with a universal truth. Efficiency and excellence are no longer mere choices but steadfast imperatives ingrained in the very essence of our work. Knowledge becomes most powerful when translated into actionable steps.

“The true value of this workshop lies not solely in what we discuss here, but in the transformative impact it has on our professional journeys,” he said.

Also speaking at the workshop, Jola Oyeneye, Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Bureau of Public Service Reforms, urged HR practitioners to develop a mindset that fosters growth and all-round development.

“HR professionals must be open to feedback, willing to see failure as opportunity to learn, and acknowledge efforts and reward outcomes. You must keep the channels of communication open,” he added.

Also speaking, the Ogun State Head of Service, Kolawole Peter Fagbohun, said unwavering commitment and dedication to duty were two key attributes needed to achieve success as a HR Professionals

He said: “For anyone to attain a level of excellence in any field, such a person must have reached a level of mastery in a defined skill beyond ordinary standards and over the years must have been consistent with high performance and commitment to continuous improvement.”

Others who spoke included the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Forestry, Ogun State, Timothy Ayoola Olatunji; Permanent Secretary, Office of the Governor, Dahunsi Ogunleye; and Timothy Osolase, a former Permanent Secretary.

The workshop, which also featured breakout sessions, encouraged HR professionals to tap into emerging Artificial Intelligence Systems by taking advantage of innovations to improve skills while ensuring effective and efficient service delivery in their respective organisations.

It also featured the presentation of awards of excellence to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and Head of Service, Kolawole Fagbohun.

Participants at the workshop which witnessed the inauguration of the Oke Mosan Chapter of the CIPM Ogun State Branch, were drawn from the Ogun State Administrative Officers’ Group in the Ogun State Public Service and HR managers across the state.