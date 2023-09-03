Charly Boy under fire over prayer for ‘Niger, Gabon situation’

Controversial singer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, has come under fire on social media for wanting the ‘prayers answered’ in Gabon and Niger to be replicated in Nigeria.

Recall Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali whom the singer referenced in his tweet have been embroiled in coups following widespread discontent with the political system.

Although Charly Boy, a staunch supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the 2023 elections, did not directly mention a coup, Nigerians have taken to his account to berate him for such advocacy.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

E dey pain me. pic.twitter.com/BU5CnhbJ62 — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) September 2, 2023

@EnumaAbraham: We’ll remain a democratic nation but rest assured that everything will turn around for our own Good. We only need true democracy and true federalism for things to work out.

@Horlawaley6: Nah this is wrong

@ladi_olubajo: You would be pained till eternity, so shall same be applicable to every enemy of Nigeria ijmn, amen.

@oluwasiji1977: Area Fada Military takeovers of Abacha, Babangida, Muritala, Yabuku Gowon, Aguiyi Ironsi and Buhari combined didn’t help this country …currently we know the situation in the country needs God’s intervention but military isn’t the answer…I believe a revolution is the answer

@Gixxyaman: Military Rule Will Never Be The Solution……

Those that Were carried Out In The Old days gave Birth The Reasons We are Where We Are today.

Going Back,Will Obviously Bring Us To The Exact Position We Are Today. Repeating History Over Again When We Should Be Moving Forward.