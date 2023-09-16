Celebrities join forces with The Grid Mgt

By Benjamin Njoku

As part of its opening announcements, The Grid Management, a full-service management agency, has unveiled some of the stars they represent. These include the veteran actor Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Nollywood sweetheart Nonso Afolabi, acclaimed photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, award-winning kid actress; Darasimi Nadi, among others.

This comes as part of the much-needed change in the creative industry, where it has long been observed that creatives and talents do not get proper representation, nor appropriate value for their input.

Speaking with Winnie Okpapi, the Chief Operating Officer at The Grid Management, she said the mission was to put creatives first, and provide them the best opportunities in the entertainment and film space in Africa. “Not only this, but we offer our talents, and others, a wide range of value-added services, to ensure they can focus on being their best selves. Across film, television, music, and beyond, we aim to represent many of Africa’s leading actors, directors, writers, producers, fitness experts, influencers, comedians and event hosts. In service to them, we are committed to revolutionizing the creative scene by being the most ingenious service company in Africa,” she said.

She added that, “Looking at the talents currently represented by The Grid Management, a pattern emerges; everyone here is not only laser-focused on building their craft, they are steadily winning our hearts, on and off camera. It is safe to say, these talents are in safe hands. And with the value-added services that The Grid offers, which include asset management, retirement solutions, travel & vacation solutions, health insurance, personal styling and branding, it is not rocket science to see why they have chosen The Grid. We will keep our eyes on them as this story unfolds and the industry continues to evolve.”