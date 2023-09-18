Celebrities, fans begin protest to demand justice for Mohbad

Mohbad

In a poster sighted on Instagram, the Akure protest will start today at Paneke Skating Ground, while the Lagos leg of the protest being championed by the celebrities will hold Wednesday at Elegushi beach, Victoria Island.

Meanwhile, championing the Lagos leg of the protest, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, said her NGO, Pinkies Foundation, would submit a letter to the state government ahead of the rally on Wednesday.

Making the announcement in an Instagram live session, the actress called on celebrities across the country to join the rally.

She also called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure that those involved in Mohbad’s death were brought to book.

She said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu, I want you to use your good office sir. We need you to see to it that all these investigations are carried out. We don’t want an audio investigation. Mohbad was everybody’s child.

“We failed him when he was alive, we do not need to fail him in death. He cried out but a lot of us didn’t listen to him. This was why he had to pay the ultimate price. Ensure that justice is served in this case.”

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party, SDP, yesterday, urged aggrieved fans to shun violence over the sudden death of the singer.

Speaking through its South-West Zonal Secretary, Mr. Femi Olaniyi, in Lagos, the party commiserated with the family and associates of the late singer