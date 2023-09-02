Can Timaya’s new banger elevate his status on the world stage?

BY BENJAMIN NJOKU

Inetimi Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya continues to solidify his enviable position as one of the most influential and consistent music stars to emerge from this part of the world.

Though conspicuously missing on the global scene, the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner has maintained his space over the years, delivering exceptional music that resonates with his fans and sets him apart from his contemporaries. And it’s expected that his latest single, “Tomato” will elevate his status on the global music arena. The single is a follow up to his smash hit titled, “My Moto”, which was released two months back and many are optimistic that the new single may shoot Timaya into the global limelight.

This highly anticipated track showcases Timaya’s unique style and undeniable talent. The song unveiled through his esteemed Dem Mama Records effortlessly blends catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics, creating a captivating listening experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Revered for his unparalleled storytelling prowess and remarkable musical craftsmanship, Timaya’s latest creation is yet another masterpiece set to make waves in the music industry.

“Tomato” which dropped on Thursday, radiates an irresistible allure, extending an enchanting invitation to surrender oneself to dance and embrace carefree ethos.

These enthralling qualities are masterfully augmented by Timaya’s boundless charisma and effervescent vitality. As the music unfolds, Timaya’s infusion of infectious beats and irresistible melodies whisks listeners into a realm of sheer listening pleasure from the very first note. His distinctive fusion of Afro rhythms with contemporary elements yields a harmonious symphony that effortlessly bridges the chasm between nostalgia and modernity.

With an impressive career of nearly two decades, Timaya has firmly established himself as a pioneering figure in both the Nigerian and broader African music scenes. His journey has cultivated an enormous fan base, surpassing a remarkable 6.1 million followers across major social media platforms. This fervent support is the result of a consistent stream of hits that he has been delivering since his breakthrough in 2007 with the debut album True Story.

This album not only introduced Timaya to the music landscape but also gave birth to unforgettable tracks like “Dem Mama” and “Ogologoma.” Even his recent release, “Cold Outside” featuring Bnxn, has garnered a staggering 36 million plays on Spotify alone.

Moreover, his impactful presence hasn’t gone unnoticed by global music icons such as Sean Paul and the Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage. From the inception of his career, Timaya has left an undeniable imprint in the Nigerian and international musical landscape, and he doesn’t just thrive through his individual endeavors, but also through his collaborations. With the release of “Tomato” and the tantalizing promise of more musical treasures to come, Timaya continues to deliver authentic and captivating sounds from Nigeria.