Neo, Whitemoney, Alex, Sholzy evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Neo Energy, Alex, Whitemoney and Sholzy have all been evicted from the show.

This was announced by the reality show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The housemates up for possible eviction were: Alex, Ceec, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo and Mercy and Ilebaye.

Season six winner, Whitemoney was the first on the night to get evicted before Sholzy, Neo and Alex followed respectively.

Before eviction, Alex was issued a strike following an altercation with Pere who has two strikes but escaped eviction.

Neo then trailed with his eviction that shocked some fans on social media.

Sholzy, an eventual addition to the show alongside Kim Oprah, Lucy and Prince who have also been evicted, also had his time up on the show.

Last week, Doyin and KimOprah were the housemates that exited the show.