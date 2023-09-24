Venita, Soma, Angel evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Housemates Venita Akpofure, Soma and Angel have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction on Sunday.

Housemates up for possible eviction for the week were: Adekunle, Pere, Venita, Soma and Angel.

Pere and Adekunle managed to scale through as they joined CeeC, Mercy, Ilebaye and Cross who had already been confirmed as finalists for this year’s edition.

The grand finale is slated to take place on Sunday, 1st October, 2023.

The housemates are competing for the N120 million grand prize.