Sanwo-Olu swears in commissioners, special advisers

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in 38 commissioners and special advisers, with a charge for the new cabinet members to ensure delivery of THEMES’ developmental agenda.

The governor, who also charged the cabinet members to reflect excellence in the discharge of their duties, expressed optimism on a better society, saying, “I see a bigger Lagos rising.”

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge after the swearing-in and administration of oath ceremony on the 38 newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers at Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The state House of Assembly had earlier confirmed the nominees sent by Sanwo-Olu for confirmation.

The venue of the ceremony was filled to the brim with Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba; Secretary to State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, present.

Family members, friends, traditional rulers, top government functionaries, members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, led by the Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains; former Senators, led by Senator representing Lagos West and former Deputy Governor in the state, Dr. Idiat Adebule; chairmen of local governments, ex-commissioners, religious leaders, bodies of permanent secretaries, among others, were also present.

Also in attendance was the Minister for Solid Minerals and former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Addressing the gathering, Sanwo-Olu stressed that his administration must deliver on its promises of greater Lagos.

The governor also said that as the new cabinet members prepare for the challenges ahead, they must see their appointment as a unique privilege and a call to service.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This event is historic. The members of the state Executive Council have been painstakingly chosen. They are emblem of what Lagos is all about.”

He commended the Assembly for the support, while seeking more collaboration, saying residents would be the bigger beneficiaries at the end.

“Meeting the targets is not an option. You must reflect excellence in your duty with best interest of the people at heart,” he charged.

The portfolios of Commissioners, Special Advisers and ministries are:

1.Lawal Pedro — Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General

2. Prof Akin Abayomi — Commissioner for Health

3. Wahab Adetokunbo — Commissioner for Environment

4.Moruf Akinderu-Fatai — Commissioner for Housing

5.Gbenga Omotoso — Commissioner for Information and Strategy

6. Olarenwaju Ibrahim — Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture

7. Bolaji Cecillia-Dada — Commissioner for Women Affairs

8 . Abisola Olusanya — Commissioner for Agriculture

9. Abayomi Oluyomi — Finance

10. Ayantayo Waheed — Pensions

11.Olugbenga Oyerinde — Special Duties

12. Adetoke Benson-Awiyinka — Tourism

13. Ogunlende Mobolaji — Youths and Social Development

14. Yakub Ekundayo-Alebiosu — Waterfront

15. George Mosopefoluwa — Economic Planning and Budget

16. Olatunbosn Alake — Innovation and Tech

17. Fashola Omotola — SA Agric

18. Sola Giwa — SA Transportation

19. Engr. Abiola Olowu — Commissioner for Commerce and investments

20. Bolaji Robert — Commissioner Local Government Affairs

21. Engr. Olayinka Lukman — SA Works Office of Deputy Gov

22. Dr. Olukoya Oreoluwa Finnih — SA Health

23. Dr. Iyabo Oyeyemi — SA internal Audit

24.Olajide Babatunde — SA GIS and Urban Planning

25.Jamiu Ali-Balogun — Comm for Basic Education

26.Rotimi Akodu — SA Environment

27. Opeyemi Ogungbo — SA Taxation and Revenue

28.Olayiwola Aregbe — SA Tourism

29. Mrs. Bola Olumegbon — SA Central Business District, CBD

30. Barrister Olawunmi Bakare — SA Housing

31.Seun Osiyemi — Commissioner for Transportation

32. Folashade Bada — Comm for Industry and Investments

33. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide — Comm, Physical Planning and Urban Development

34. Tajudeen Afolabi — SA Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement

36.Akinyemi Ajigbotafe — Commissioner for Wealth Creation

37.Dr. Lanre Agbaje — SA Rural Devt and Chieftaincy Affairs

38.Tolani Sule-Akibu — Comm For Tertiary Education