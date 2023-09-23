Breaking: Benue Tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s election

Gov Alia
By Peter Duru, Makurdi
The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state.
In a unanimous decision read by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ibrahim Karaye held that the petition was a pre-election matter.
Justice Karaye dismissed the petition on the grounds that the Tribunal lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.
