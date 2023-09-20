Boy with missing intestine’s death avoidable–PDP’s Jandor

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (aka Jandor), the gubernatorial candidate of Lagos PDP in the 2023 general elections, has described the death of Master Adebola Akin-Bright, the boy whose intestines got missing, as painful and avoidable.

Adediran, in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, said that the loss of the 13-year-old boy could have been averted.

According to him, the state government delayed in its approach to quickly save the life of the boy.

Adediran said that late Akin-Bright, was discovered to have had some part of his small intestine missing while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos, before being taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).



He recounted that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his visit to the boy on Sept. 3, had promised to take up the expenses for his medical care.

“Unfortunately, over two weeks after the said promise, the fund needed for the overseas treatment recommended to save the life of the boy was yet to be released by the state government.



“Sadly, Adebola was announced dead yesterday evening,” Adediran said.



He recalled that the Lagos State House of Assembly, also had earlier on Tuesday, called on Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Health to release funds for the overseas treatment of the boy.

“But the intervention was rather too late”.



Adediran, who noted that such death was painful, lamented the alleged negligence on the part of public office holders who should prioritise human life above other sentiments.



“This is one death, too many,” he added.



Adediran commiserated with the parents of late Akin-Bright on the untimely death of their son.

He urged the state government to thoroughly investigate all sequence of happenings leading to the late Adebola’s missing intestines from the first private hospital and subsequently at the General hospital where he breathed his last.



Recall that Akin-Bright’s death was confirmed by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on the institution’s official X account on Wednesday.

The hospital said he died on Tuesday night.