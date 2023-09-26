Bovi set to take stand-up comedy a notch higher with identity crisis

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, Bovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi says all is set for an epic comedy show themed Identity Crisis. It will come up this Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos. He disclosed this at a press conference which took place at Lavender Suites at the same hotel on Monday.

The press conference was attended by representatives of the sponsors and partners of the show. These include Nigerian Breweries, Talent Ville Productions, Country Kulture, as well as other media partners and journalists. Suffice to say it was a relaxed and hilarious atmosphere as everyone was encouraged to engage the producers and partners on all fronts.

Responding to a question from our correspondent, Bovi said everyone coming to the show should expect to have a swell time. He said it will be a night of new and refined jokes. He also said it will be a combination of both new and old acts, with him obviously taking the larger chunk of stage time.

“It’s going to be a great show. Our plan is to make everyone get real value for their time. Gates open at 6pm. Guests will be welcomed into the hall at 7pm and show starts proper at 8pm. It is a proper TV production and I am coming as a beast. It is actually my 15 years anniversary as a stand up comedian. I’m excited because making everyone happy makes me happy”, he said.

Mr Alex Lawal, Manager, National Key Account, Nigeria Breweries expressed optimism about the show. He also pledged his company’s continued support to not just Bovi, who he described as a unique brand but also the larger Nigeria content and entertainment industry in general.

“I’m glad to say that one cannot talk about entertainment sponsorship and partnership in Nigeria in the last 75 years without talking about Nigerian Breweries. That is because we are committed to making Nigerians entertained and happy through quality and inspiring content.”

“That’s what Bovi has in abundance. He knows there is a place for goodness and mankind in his contents. We are a forward moving company. So, we are always more than willing to work with sensitive and intelligent people” , he stated.

On her part, Ann Obaseki, representing Talent Ville Production described Bovi as someone who always evolves. She said; “He takes his time to prepare both contents and production details. Everything, production-wise necessary for a great show is already on ground. Everyone coming shield expect to be treated like royalty.”

Head of Production at AccelerateTV, Esse Akwawa on her part said she is excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the project. She said everyone should expect a great show. She also praised Bovi for his consistency and spontaneithy over the years.

She said: “I have known Bovi for over a decade. He is smart and strategic thinker who is full of ideas. It is our pleasure to be on this project. Visa on Arrival was a concept he pitched to us and contrary to what we expected, it took us to the peak. Our company has never remained the same since that project.”

Bovi had also previously hosted other shows themed Man on Fire, Naughty by Nature and others.