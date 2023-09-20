Bootcamp: DSN nurtures 800, 000 young data-driven problem-solvers

By Frank Obase edited by Prince Osuagwu

In its commitment towards advancing digital skills in Nigeria and across the African continent, a transformative capacity-building social enterprise, Data Scientists Network, DSN said it has nurtured about 800, 000 data-driven and problem solving Nigerians.

The organisation also known as Data Science Nigeria, revealed this during the recent 5th edition of annual Artificial Intelligence, AI bootcamp held in Lagos.

Founder and Lead Mentor, DSN, Mr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, said that the organisation has played a pivotal role in nurturing digital competencies at a significant scale, having engaged with more than 800,000 learners.

Adekanmbi explained that over an intensive six-day period, the bootcamp provided an interactive platform for participants from the data science industry and academia, featuring comprehensive learning sessions to equip them with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills in the field of AI.

He said participants were selected through a competitive and transparent qualification process, commencing with a five-day free introduction to AI classes, followed by a 50-day pre-bootcamp learning programme, conducted in collaboration with Microsoft Nigeria.

Adekanmbi said: “During this phase, over 10,000 learners across 70 different locations participated in the Microsoft Skills for job challenge after which more than 500 participants took part in the qualification Hackathon and project participation, out of which 104 emerged victorious, securing seats in the DSN 2023 AI Bootcamp.

“The hybrid nature of the Bootcamp accommodated participants at the DSN AI hub and others who joined virtually, who were fully immersed in crucial emerging AI topics.

“The DSN AI bootcamp stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing data-driven innovators and building the largest community of AI talents, world-class researchers, and problem-solvers.

“We are immensely proud of the participants’ growth and transformation as they conquered challenges, collaborated with peers, and demonstrated the potential to revolutionize industries through AI.”