Bonmati wins UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (L) and FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (R) pose with their season 2022/2023 men’s and women’s player of the year awards during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year prize at a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday.

Bonmati inspired Spain to World Cup glory earlier this month.

Bonmati, 25, starred as Barcelona won the Women’s Champions League last season and was then named player of the tournament for her role in Spain’s World Cup triumph in Australia and New Zealand.

She pipped her Spain teammate Olga Carmona, scorer of the winning goal in the World Cup final against England, and Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr to win the UEFA prize.

“It was a season I will never forget,” Bonmati said.

Norway and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda missed out to England manager Sarina Wiegman for the women’s coach of the year prize.

Pep Guardiola won the men’s coach of the year award after leading City to the treble.