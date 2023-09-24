Boko Haram members ambush motorists, kill soldier, three civilians in Borno

..Senator Ndume seeks collaboration between military and youths in Gwoza to end killings

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected armed members of dreaded Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend ambushed motorists and passengers including soldiers and civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF members during escort along Gwoza- Limankara-Uvaha road, leaving one soldier and three passengers dead. Reliable Source told Vanguard on Sunday.

The terrorists also set ablaze five commercial vehicles including a security patrol vehicle, even as scores of motorists and passengers were either abducted or missing in action.

This is as Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume has called for collaboration between military and youths in Gwoza to end renewed killings in the community.

Sources told Vanguard that the incident took place at about 5pm on Saturday, but due to telecommunication lapses delayed the information till Sunday afternoon.

Recall that last week, a member of the House of Representatives, representing, Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa, Hon Ahmed Jaha raized raised alarm over the killing of 10 farmers within a period of 10 days in Gwoza local government area. This is as the First Class Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta in an interview with Vanguard last week also lamented the slaughtering of farmers during harvesting.

” I can inform you that about three civilians and a soldier were killed in Boko Haram ambush along Gwoza-Limankara-Uvaha road.

“The deceased soldier (names withheld) for security reasons, was among the security agents escorting motorists and passengers before he was shot dead.

“About five commercial vehicles and a patrol vehicle belonging to CJTF were set ablaze, even as scores are still missing in the bush as at Sunday afternoon.

“Presently, our member, representing Gwoza at the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Buba Abatcha and other concerned personalities have left Maiduguri to Gwoza to sympathize with families of the victims.” The Source said.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) said, he was informed about the road ambush and other attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, but could not ascertain the number of casualties.

“Yes seriously, I was informed about the road ambush and other attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, but could not ascertain the number of casualties especially the road ambush by terrorists last Saturday in Gwoza.

“I knew that since the rainy season set in, several people particularly farmers in Gwoza were killed by terrorists.

“Although, the military have been doing their best in degrading or eliminating remnants of Boko Haram in the North East, but more need to be done considering the renewed killings in my constituency like Gwoza town.

“I want to also appeal to youths in Gwoza to wake up from their slumber and join the fight against Boko Haram like what Youths in Biu, Hawul, Askira-Uba, Chibok and other local government areas are doing in complementing efforts of security agencies in the fight against terrorism which have brought relative peace in those areas.

“I want to also call on the Local Government authorities in Gwoza to support men of the Civilian JTF, as well as the military to intensify efforts and address the renewed killings in Gwoza and its environs.

“It is regretable to inform you that most of these killings in Gwoza are perpetrated by Youths in Gwoza who have joined Boko Haram and refused to surrender as witnessed in recent times. Therefore, i reiterate that Youths in Gwoza should please stop demonstration or rioting whenever there was an attack, rather, they should join the forefront in the fight against Boko Haram like what is obtainable in many communities.

“My appeal to the military is to deploy more troops in Gwoza so that they can finish the work they have started, so that these intermittent attacks on our farmers will stop. People are seriously living in fear, they are scared of going about their economic activities, our farmers are no longer going to their farms to harvest their crops due to fear of the unknown, and is very worrisome.” Senator Ndume lamented. End