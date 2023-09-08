Blockchain technology’ll revolutionalise governance, enhance transparency – NITDA DG

NITDA DG, Inuwa

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mallam Inuwa Abdullahi Keshifu says Blockchain technology, with its inherent principles of transparency, security, and decentralization can streamline governance and enthrone accountability.

He said NITDA is fully committed to supporting and nurturing the growth of the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem in Nigeria as it has emerged as a disruptive force that has the potential to revolutionize industries, ranging from finance and healthcare to supply chain management and governance.

Inuwa disclosed this on Thursday in his keynote address delivered at the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN) Digital Assets Summit 2023 holding in Abuja.

“We recognize the potential for blockchain technology to enhance transparency in government, improve service delivery, and foster innovation in various sectors.

“Moreover, we acknowledge the importance of providing a regulatory framework that ensures the responsible and safe use of digital assets within our financial system.

“It underscores the transformative power of blockchain technology and digital assets, and the profound impact they are having on industries, economies, and societies worldwide.”

He commended SiBAN and all the stakeholders for their dedication to advancing blockchain technology and digital assets in Nigeria and urged organizers to ensure the summit serve as a platform for robust discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative initiatives that will drive our nation’s digital transformation.

For him, the SiBAN Digital Assets Summit 2023 stands is a testament to the commitment of SiBAN to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in this rapidly evolving field.

“As we gather here today, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history, where the convergence of technology, finance, and innovation is reshaping the very foundations of our global economy.

“It is not merely a technology but a catalyst for trust, accountability, and empowerment. Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and tokens, are redefining the way we think about value, ownership, and exchange.

“They are democratizing access to financial services, enabling cross-border transactions, and empowering individuals to have greater control over their financial destinies.”‘

“As we embrace these transformative technologies, we must also be vigilant stewards of their development and adoption.

“It is incumbent upon us to ensure that blockchain and digital assets are harnessed for the greater good, that they are secure, compliant, and inclusive, and that they serve as tools for economic empowerment and social progress.”

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to harnessing the full potential of blockchain technology and digital assets to create a brighter, more inclusive future for all,” he added.

In his address, the SiBAN President, Obinna Iwuno said the summit was organised to deepen awareness about Blockchain technology and other digital assets.

He called for a seamless adoption of the technology and synergy between policy makers and industry players.

The SiBAN Digital Assets Summit 2023, is a gathering of visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the future of blockchain technology and digital assets in Nigeria and beyond.