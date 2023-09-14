Blackout: DisCos apologise to customers as system collapses

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor, Obas Esiedesa & Ediri Ejoh

THE Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, Thursday apologised to their customers, promising to restore supply when the situation improves.

Data obtained by Vanguard from Nigeria Electricity System Operator, the semi-autonomous arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, indicated that as at 8 a.m., this morning, there was no transmission, distribution and supply of electricity to consumers in the nation.

Meanwhile, in a notice obtained from its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, stated: “Kindly be informed that a system collapse occurred today at 6:41 a.m. This has resulted in a total loss of supply across our network.

“We are in continuous communication with our partners at the National Control Centre, NCC, Osogbo. You will be updated as we get more information.”

Similarly, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, stated: “The management of AEDC wishes to inform its customers that the power outage currently being experienced is a result of a system failure from the national grid in the early hours of today, 14 September 2023.

“Be rest assured that we are working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilized.”

Also, in a notice to its customers, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, EEDC, said: “We wish to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40 am today, 14th September 2023. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, NCC, Osogbo.”