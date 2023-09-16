Bimbo Ademoye: My mum left when I was 2

“She left when I was two years old,” actress Bimbo Ademoye speaks on relationship with mother.
The Nollywood star opened up about her relationship with her mother during an interview in a podcast with media personality, Hauwa Magaji.
Ademoye noted that though she is not close to her mum, she still ensures she caters to her mother’s needs.
The ‘Anikulapo’ star said: “My mother is alive. She lives about about 20 minutes away from me. We just don’t have a friendship. I do not talk about it because I would love for people to respect that. I am a very private person. My mother left when I was two.
“My first ever betrayal came from my mother. We tried to rekindle the relationship — I would not want to use the word rekindle because there was no romance there because I did not get to know he.
“But I tried to build a relationship with her. Right now, we have a relationship. I am doing my duty as a child. I pay for the rent and allowances.
“That is about what we have. I am very okay with that and I am open with the no-friendship, no closeness that we have for my mental health and my own sanity.
“My mother is very much alive, and she is very beautiful and robust. My father is light-skinned. I got my skin colour from my father and my body from my mother,” Bimbo Ademoye added.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.