Bimbo Ademoye: My mum left when I was 2

“She left when I was two years old,” actress Bimbo Ademoye speaks on relationship with mother.

The Nollywood star opened up about her relationship with her mother during an interview in a podcast with media personality, Hauwa Magaji.

Ademoye noted that though she is not close to her mum, she still ensures she caters to her mother’s needs.

The ‘Anikulapo’ star said: “My mother is alive. She lives about about 20 minutes away from me. We just don’t have a friendship. I do not talk about it because I would love for people to respect that. I am a very private person. My mother left when I was two.

“My first ever betrayal came from my mother. We tried to rekindle the relationship — I would not want to use the word rekindle because there was no romance there because I did not get to know he.

“But I tried to build a relationship with her. Right now, we have a relationship. I am doing my duty as a child. I pay for the rent and allowances.

“That is about what we have. I am very okay with that and I am open with the no-friendship, no closeness that we have for my mental health and my own sanity.

“My mother is very much alive, and she is very beautiful and robust. My father is light-skinned. I got my skin colour from my father and my body from my mother,” Bimbo Ademoye added.