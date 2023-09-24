BIC celebrates its iconic lighter’s 50th anniversary

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, proudly commemorates the 50th anniversary of its iconic pocket lighters. This milestone not only underscores BIC’s unwavering dedication to quality and safety for half a century but also highlights the company’s enduring legacy of innovation, reliability, and its pivotal role in igniting joyful moments across the globe.

Since its inception, BIC has manufactured numerous products across different categories with a key focus on quality and durability. In line with this, in 1973, the organization embarked on a mission to manufacture a safe, simple, and functional fire-lighting tool, and the BIC pocket lighters have since become an integral part of people’s lives, providing a dependable source of fire for a multitude of purposes. As such, this 50th anniversary is a testament to BIC’s longevity and signifies its longstanding commitment to enhancing safety amongst consumers.

Abderahmane Fall, General Manager of BIC Middle East, North, West, and Central Africa, emphasized the significance of this milestone. He said: “As we celebrate this remarkable occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting safety and quality to our customers. This is demonstrated in our meticulous safety standards, with each lighter undergoing over 50 safety checks alongside continuous product enhancements. The success of our pocket lighters across the world is a testament to our stringent quality and safety standards and our commitment to our customers and consumers. We take pride in being a reliable brand for utmost safety and convenience.”

Through relentless innovation, BIC has enhanced the efficiency of its lighters, earning the trust of millions worldwide. However, the significance of the BIC lighters goes beyond lighting flames; it ignites happiness in the hearts of people through various lighting occasions.

Adeyemi Ojo, Business Development Manager at BIC Nigeria, said: “BIC has been an integral part of Nigerian life for decades. Our lighters have ignited joy during festivities, gatherings, and daily moments. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary, we renew our pledge to provide safe and reliable products that enhance memorable occasions.”

BIC is committed to offering consumers the safest and most affordable lighters while minimizing its environmental footprint. With a robust product range, the BIC Maxi pocket lighter remains the world’s best-seller, with up to 3,000 flames, customizable designs, and an eco-friendly build, thereby securing its position as the market’s ultimate pocket lighter. The portable BIC pocket lighter is also widely renowned, accounting for over 30 billion BIC Lighters sold to date and cementing its title as the world’s most borrowed item.