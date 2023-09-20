Benin Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital brings value, quality services — CMD, Agbonile

Image from the first surgery.

By Florence Amagiya

The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Benin City, Edo State, apart from its primary areas of specialization, which include geriatric, forensic, community, UNODC accredited addiction treatment and training in drugs and alcohol, child and adolescent psychiatry, it is also currently offering top quality general medical services, including minor surgeries and maternity/obstetric services.

The Chief Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Imafidon Agbonile, disclosed this to newsmen, adding that they have continued to provide excellent services in psychiatry using modern equipment and medical technology.

He noted that as part of its operation, the hospital management has commenced the construction of two gigantic storey buildings at both sites of the hospital — Uselu and Idunmwunowina community in Benin City.

According to him, “The reason for the expansion of its services stems from management sheer vision to cater for the other illnesses of patients and also to serve as healthcare for the people in Idunmwunowina community and its environs since there is no visible government healthcare centres in the area.

“This is to help add significant value to human lives by providing a more comprehensive approach to healthcare. This has been helping patients receive treatment for both physical and mental health issues in one place.

“Then of course, It has also helped to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues by integrating them into general medical care. We are currently building two full-fledged Medical Centres at Uselu and the Permanent site of the hopital at Idunmwunowina.”

On how the facility is contributing to the general development of the health sector in Nigeria, Agbonile noted that the hospital has a well-trained qualified professional workforce to deliver qualitative psychiatry and rehabilitative care to patients, adding that the hospital catchment area covers the South-south geo-political zone.

“We also have a Psychiatric School of Nursing with well-trained lecturers and student nurses from various parts of the country who usually prefer to do their psychiatric nursing training in our hospital,” he added.

The neuro-psychiatrist observed that interestingly, “we have been able to produce several students that have proven themselves ambassadors of our school both home and abroad. For instance, our School of Psychiatric Nursing (SOPN) FNPH Benin City produced the national overall best candidate in the 2020 Post Basic Nursing Professional Examination for Mental Health Psychiatric Nursing Programme. As a matter of facts, over 30 tertiary institutions are affiliated to the hospital.

“Similarly, in 2021, our resident doctor who is now a consultant psychiatrist in our hospital, Dr. Atim Okonkon Archibong, won the prize for the overall best performing candidate in West Africa in Psychiatry at the West African College of Physician Part II Examinations.”

Agbonile told newsmen that the innovations in the hospital did not happen by accident but by laid down objectives and vision, stating that “one of my objectives when I was appointed the medical director was to transform the hospital into a thriving healthcare facility of world-class standard in line with its mission, vision and value statements.

“Specifically speaking, when I came on board as the head of the hospital, I set a target for myself that at the end of four years, I would be able to complete all uncompleted building projects, build new ones, double the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the hospital, construct the internal road networks within the hospital, expand the hospital services among others.

“But within two years of my administration, we have been able to achieve and in some cases exceed these targets which were originally set to be achieved in four years; for instance our IGR remittances to the federal government has more than quadrupled.”

The medical doctor further said the innovations brought about in the hospital were aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services provided to the patients.

“We are constantly working towards achieving our target objectives and providing the best care to our patients. While we have made significant progress, we recognise that there is always room for improvement and we remain committed to providing quality healthcare services in a professional and modest manner,” Agbonile noted.

Meanwhile, the hospital just recorded their first operation carried out on the 10th of September, 2023, and it was a major success.