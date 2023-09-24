BBTitans’ Olivia Chioma gifts self Range Rover SUV

By Rita Okoye

Ex-housemate of the BBTitans reality show, Olivia Chioma Okoro better known as Oli Oli has just splashed millions of naira on a new Range Rover SUV.

The ex-housemate alongside Juicy Jay was the fifth pair to be evicted from the season 7 edition of the Big Brother reality show in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram platform, Oli Oli announced the token of appreciation to herself.

Ms Okoro further revealed that she had an eye for the vehicle and decided to gift it to herself.

Posing with the new Range Rover SUV estimated to be worth over N20 million, the BBTitans reality star wrote, “I want it and I got it..Congratulations to me.”

Fans and well-wishers of Olivia Chioma Okoro have since flooded her page with congratulatory messages for the new ride.