BBNaija: Ilebaye emerges head of house for week 9

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, on Monday emerged the Head of House (HOH) for the ninth week.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, engaged all the housemates in a game which tested their endurance abilities to the highest levels.



The nine housemates left were required to balance in one particular position on a very dicey platform for a total of three hours.



Ilebaye won with a record of over two hours standing on the platform as she replaced Cross as HOH for the ninth week.



As HOH, she is immune from eviction this week and also secures a place in the finale.

Ilebaye picked Mercy, Ceece, Venita and Angel as her BFF, who will share the luxury HOH lounge with her.