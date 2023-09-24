BBNaija All-Stars: The ‘woman power’ grows

By Ayo Onikoyi

Right from the onset of the Reality TV show, Potpourri had wager that it would be a woman’s season. Just fortnight ago, Potpourri tipped CeeC, Mercy and Ilebaye as favourites, as the pendulum could swing the way of any of the three Housemates. As predicted, the trio has made the final cut and would be on the podium on the final day.

Out of the nine remaining Housemates, four have been confirmed as finalists as they are not eligible for eviction this Sunday and the final is next Sunday, October 1, 2023. Out of the 24 Housemates 15 have bowed out.

It has been a season of suspense, surprises and intense drama spruced with plenty of sex, romance and action, a perfect blend for a good movie. Perhaps, the biggest surprise was the exit of Whitemoney and Alex, who many believed would make the final cut.

Yet, some Housemates will be leaving tonight. If Biggie sticks to tradition, three-four Housemates will take their bow tonight, leaving five or six for the final battle.

From reliable sources, Mercy has a major hurdle to scale as there appears to be some sort of conspiracy against her, winning for the second time. This leaves CeeC and Ilebaye to trash it out. Ilebaye, who was described as a dark horse, is becoming stronger each day with just a week to go. Our findings reveal she may be the strongest in the House followed by CeeC and Adekunle regardless of the fact that Cross is already in the final.