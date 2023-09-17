BBNaija All Stars: My beauty, my biggest motivation — Kim Oprah

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars house guest and media personality, Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah, has said that her beauty is one of her biggest motivations in life to showcase her other sides: her brains and talents.

The ex-beauty queen disclosed this on Thursday as a guest during a virtual meeting with newsmen, monitored by Vanguard.

During the virtual meeting, our correspondent asked about her career journey and how she handles conversations about her beautiful face.

Kim Oprah said: “It is not a problem for me when certain conversations are made as long as it is in a good light but when the conversation is just about being who I am, it is when I raise an eyebrow to it and it kind of makes me quite uncomfortable because you can’t just look at an entire human being and say she is just a pretty face.

“There are different sides to people, you people see that I have a business that I do, you see that I am making something out for myself and I feel like it is very unfair to look at me and say, She is just a pretty face

“I think that is one of my biggest motivations in life if I am being serious because it only makes me want to strive to do better and be better just so that I can squash those narratives of Oh! You are just a pretty face. I’m like, I’m not just a pretty face, I have brains, I am talented, I can do this and I can do that, It pretty uncomfortable sometimes when it is not being said in a good light but what can we do, at the end of the day, na fine we fine.”

She said coming into the Big Brother Naija All stars house, she had a lot of expectations from people, but being in the house taught her that in life, you cannot control the perception of others.

“I think I had a lot of high expectations from people generally and that is quite unfair, I learnt how to manage my expectations from others.

“You really cannot control the perceptions or opinions of others. I will keep living my truth and keep pushing what I believe in and hopefully, the people who join me on that train will be for me and will understand that”

When asked how she moved on from spending a few weeks on the BBNaija Pepperdem edition in 2019 to becoming one of the biggest celebrities, the media personality and women rights activist said, “My small circle has always kept me focused and protected. They have been my work, it is not easy in a world like this where people are constantly trying to pull you down and envy and jealousy come into play, I have been opportune to meet an amazing set of individuals who are passionately and unconditionally just abide back. That really gave me stability, you need stability to start with, and knowing that my foundation is strong, all I had to do was focus on my craft and focus on getting to the top. Discipline has a high part to play and being a determined person

She also highlighted the role of God in her career, describing Him as the ever-determiming factor.

“Above all, God is the ever-determining factor. I would be nowhere without him. He is the overseer, he is the one who opens doors, and he is the one who keeps doing what needs to be done. I can only do my best but he is the crowning of all my success,” she said.

On message to her fans, “The word impossible does not exist, everything is possible in this world if you only put your mind to it and you work towards it, nothing is impossible.”