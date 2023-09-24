BBNaija All Stars: Meet the six finalists

Big Brother Naija All Stars edition has entered its ultimate week with six finalists set to have a go at the N120m grand prize.

The finalists for this season’s edition include: Ilebaye, Mercy, Cee C, Cross, Adekunle and Pere.

During the Sunday live eviction show, Venita, Soma and Angel were the housemates evicted to leave the show with its finalists from which the winner of the edition would emerge.

Recall the show started with 20 housemates and later saw 4 new housemates joining them.

The show will finally come to an end on October 1, 2023.

Show host, Ebuka, on Sunday night however announced that already voting has commenced immediately to determine the winner of mega N120 million mega prize.