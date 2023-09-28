BBNaija All Stars 6 finalists and their chances of emerging winner

The countdown to the BBNaija All-Stars grand finale has begun. With Venita, Soma, and Angel bidding an emotional farewell during the Sunday live eviction show, we are now left with the stellar cast of six housemates who have successfully navigated the twists and turns of the thrilling season which featured 20 housemates and 4 house guests.

As anticipation soars, it’s time to take a closer look at what makes each of the finalists’ journey unique and their chances of clinching the coveted title – the ₦120 million grand prize.

The six confirmed finalists are Cross, Ilebaye, Ceec, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.

Cross

In a game where every move counts, Cross proved that minding your business can be a winning strategy. Cross was the first to qualify for the final after he purchased the ultimate immunity by gathering Moniepoint Coins (the legal tender in the house) from other housemates.

His strategic move of purchasing immunity with 4000 Moniepoint coins showcased his intelligence and determination. As viewers eagerly await Sunday’s finale, one can’t help but wonder if Cross’s strategic spending will pay off. Regardless of the outcome, his journey has been memorable.

Pere

If there’s one housemate who has stirred up the most chaos and controversy this season, it is Pere. ‘The General’ as he is popularly called had a series of fiery clashes with Alex, Ilebaye, Adekunle, and other housemates.

These clashes have made for some truly unforgettable moments and Pere’s determination to secure a spot in the finale, even if it means sacrificing relationships, has been crystal clear. While his arguments may have ruffled some feathers, there’s no denying that he gave viewers plenty of drama to sink their teeth into. But will these chaotic encounters ultimately lead him to victory? This will be answered on Sunday.

Cee-C

Cee-C, once known for her controversial clashes in Big Brother Double Wahala season, has showcased a less controversial side in the All-Stars edition. While not entirely free from controversy, she has displayed a calmer demeanour this time around. She clashed with Alex, Ilebaye, and Pere before she later reconciled with the housemates.

With her undeniable presence and occasional sparks of controversy, she is in the running for the grand prize. As the finale approaches, all eyes are on Ceec, waiting to see if she can finally secure her win in BBNaija after emerging as 1st runner-up during her first run in the Biggieverse.

Adekunle

Adekunle has proven to be a formidable contender, not just with his undeniable charm but also with his intelligence. From emerging as a finalist in the previous ‘Level Up’ season to being a fierce contender in the ‘All Stars’ edition, he has shown himself to be both charismatic and intelligent, making him a standout finalist.

Known for his recent romantic entanglement with Venita, who cited his intelligence as a huge source of attraction, and his previous BBNaija season experience, Adekunle’s charm has propelled him to the forefront. Will his smarts and smooth talk help him clinch the title? We will find out on Sunday.

Mercy Eke

‘The Queen of Highlights’ and winner of the Season 4 ‘Pepperdem’ edition made a surprising return to the show and has secured a place in the final, once again.

Mercy Eke’s return as an All-Star was marked by her relationships with housemates like Pere, Whitemoney, and Kiddwaya. Her knack for stirring up conversations for viewers has kept audiences hooked and she has managed to maintain her ‘Queen of Highlights’ title. The big question now is whether her past victory and devoted fanbase will be enough to secure another win. Will this season’s highlights land her back in the winner’s circle?

Ilebaye

Ilebaye, often described as the ‘Gen-Z baddie’, has managed to capture the heart of a lot of viewers. Despite enduring some harsh experiences within the house, her authenticity has resonated widely.

From several altercations to winning wager games and then the ultimate HOH immunity, she has served a plethora of highlights.

Ilebaye competed in the toughest HOH game to claim the ultimate immunity card. After going head-to-head with eight other All Stars housemates she won the challenging game of balancing on a platform for over two hours.

She came in as the youngest housemate and ever since had fans and viewers with the constant thought of whether or not her controversial moments were one of her strategies in the game.

Will these emotional moments earn her more sympathy from viewers and ultimately lead her to victory? This Sunday will tell.

As we eagerly await the crowning of the BBNaija All-Stars champion this Sunday, one thing is certain – each finalist brings a unique flavour to the game. With their diverse personalities, strategies, and fan bases, it’s a hard guess who will emerge victorious. Only the housemate whose fanbase goes to war during the voting cycle will win. Voting lines are open on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and will close at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The stage is set, the excitement is up, and may the best housemate win.

The finale takes place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, with ₦120million cash up for grabs.