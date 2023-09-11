Bayelsa Guber: Diri’s aide, former loyalist, others, defect to APC

Diri

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A serving Special Assistant to Governor Douye Diri, Mr Doubara Benjamin and a grassroots mobiliser cum social media influencer, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, who earlier resigned his appointment as a Special Assistant New Media to the Bayelsa State Governor have formally defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

They were accompanied by a host of other defectors, including the chairman of Labour Party, LP, Sagbama Ward 11, Mr. Diepriye Apelebiri, among others at a rally tagged, ‘Sagbama Wake Up!’, organised by a former National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena and coordinated by the Deputy Chairman of the APC, Sagbama Local Government Area party from the LGA, Mr. Francis Kolokolo.

Other defectors and their followers were Gideon Ogufe, a retired Assistant Police Commissioner, ACP, former Youth President from Okumbiri, Akposeye Odoni;l, an activist, Oweifabo Felix Ebikeme, former State Chairman, Change Advocacy Party ,CAP, Dime Jonah and the Youth President of Agorogbene Community,Goodluck Dime.

The event, which brought together APC leaders, members, support groups in Sagbama and supporters from neighbouring Ekeremor, shut down the Sagbama town over the weekend.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Joshua Maciver, who received the defectors at the rally commended them for taking the bold steps to work for the APC.

He reminded the people Sagbama that it was a Sagbama son(Senator Seriake Dickson) that made Diri a governor, alleging that Diri has not done anything for the people of Sagbama.

MacIver stated: “When we were coming to this rally, we did not know we were coming to receive defectors. We thought we were coming to thank the people and canvass for their votes. But when we got here, we saw many opposition members dumping their parties for the APC. It goes without saying that APC is a party to beat in Bayelsa.

“In Bayelsa State, two months to the election, you already know who is winning the election. Let us not deceive ourselves, this one is already clear that the APC has already won the election.

“Everybody knows that we are going to win Brass.LGA, we will win Nembe LGA,, we will win Ogbia LGA, Southern Ijaw LGA is a no-go area, we will win Ekeremor, Yenagoa is everybody’s place. The only two LGAs likely to go to them is contestable. We enjoin the people of Sagbama to come out en masse to cast their votes as we are very sure that the APC will sweep the poll on November 11, 2023.”