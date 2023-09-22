Bandits storm Federal University Gusau in Zamfara, abduct many female students

By Idris Salisu, Salisu

Armed bandits, Friday invaded three female hostels at Sabin Gida area of Zamfara state and abducted unspecified numbers of Federal University Gusau (FUG) female students.

A resident of Sabon Gida, identified as Mohammed Ameen, narrated how bandits stormed three female student hostels and abducted yet to be identified and ascertained number of them.

According to him, “many of the female students were kidnapped by the bandits except those who narrowly escaped,” the eyewitness said.

“We are yet to confirm the number of students kidnapped because the bandits entered three hostels and kidnapped all the students there. It is difficult to ascertain their numbers now.” Ameen said.

Another source from the same area also told Vanguard that the bandits were engaged with troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle, noting that the battle did not stop the bandits from escaping with the kidnapped victims.

“Infact it was a terrible and serious battle between the armed bandits and the Nigerian troops yet the bandits manage to escaped with the kidnapped victims.

As at the time of filing this report the spokesperson for the University Umar Usman could not respond to several calls put to him.

Likewise, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Yazid only responded through text message and said ” I’m in a meeting, I will call you back later”.