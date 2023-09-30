Bandits kill one, abduct 19 in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits attacked a settlement in the Anguwaku community, Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they killed one local and abducted 19 others.

The Kaduna Police Command was yet to react to the incident, but Secretary of the Anguwan Makera Community, Mukaddas Tanimu told journalists that the majority of the abductees were women.

Tanimu said the bandits invaded the community at about 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, adding that they also injured another member of the community.

“They are yet to contact the victims’ families. The deceased victim is Kukah Yari, while Abuki Dogo was injured.

The kidnapped individuals are Yakubu Abba, Basiru Maiwada, Keziya Silas, Peace Silas, Lami Istifanus, Habila Musa, Bege Lazarus, Joshua Abuki, Juliana Habila, Stelah Yohanna, Genesis Ezekiel, Deborah Ezekiel, Salomi Dutse, Rifkatu Zephaniah, Tamar Lazarus, Ejah Habila, Rejoice Ezikeil, Catharine Silas, and Gundu Rubu,” the local said.