Bandits kill 6 in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan

Again, bandits have attacked the Takanai community of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing six persons.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command could not be reached for comments, but Acting Secretary to the District Head of the affected community, Samson Markus, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Mr Markus said the bandits attacked the community on Tuesday night and killed the people.

According to him , ” we were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots, we thought it was the military at first. Before the military came they killed six persons, including 2 children.”

“The arrival of the military was what scared them, and they took to their heels and left the community. It’s unfortunate this kind of sad incident continues to happen in our villages when we thought normalcy had returned.”

“We appealed to the government and the military to redouble their efforts and declare war against these terrorists who invaded villages and killed innocent people.”

About 5 days ago, a neighboring community in Kaura was attacked by the bandits where a mother was killed and her children kidnapped.