Bad roads in Lagos: Residents, motorists groan

*Eyesore… One of the numerous roads described as bad in Ejigbo

•We’re addressing situation — Govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

MOTORISTS and residents in Lagos State are now having a hectic time moving from one place to another as a result of potholes and craters that have taken over major and link roads in the state.

The potholes which were caused by persistent rainfall now constitute an embarrassment to a state known as the centre of excellence.

The appalling state of some roads and the plight commuters go through to navigate them can only be better imagined. More worrisome is the fact that the potholes are conspicuous everywhere, even on roads close to Local Government Secretariats, such as Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, Agege and the Lagos State House, Ikeja, spreading across federal, state and local government areas.

Unfortunately, the effect of recent heavy rainfall has exposed shoddy works done on most of the dilapidated roads in recent times.

The Lagos State Public Works, LSPW and Drainage Corporation was created in the late 70s with the vision to be a formidable name in road rehabilitation and construction.

Its mission is to be responsible for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of all roads, to make them accessible all year round, by responding promptly to all situations.

Like every agency of its kind, it has also gone through different periods of reforms under different leaders, but its core mandate remains unchanged.

Executive Order on Road Rehabilitation

In his efforts to address this teething problem, on May 30, 2019, after the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to commence patching and rehabilitation of bad roads in the metropolis with immediate effect.

The governor gave the directive when he signed his first Executive Order to address the issue of traffic control and management, fixing of potholes on the roads, sanitation and clearing of drainages in the state.

While signing the Order, Sanwo-Olu said: “I think we have to make some points about issues that happen around transportation, potholes on our roads, blockages and the rest. I think it’s something we need to tackle immediately.”

He explained that the Order was to also ensure the attainment of zero-tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and

Similarly, he directed the Office of Drainage Services in the Ministry of the Environment to commence aggressive cleaning of all secondary and tertiary drainage systems across the state to ensure the free flow of rainwater during the rainy season.

LG chairmen unresponsive

Despite this executive policy and directive, the state of the roads in Lagos is degenerating to the detriment of the public coupled with present economic challenges.

A drive through most of the roads across 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, will reveal the bad state of some of the roads.

The chairmen of the councils seem not to be alive to their responsibilities over the deplorable state of the roads as they often leave bad spots unattended to, claiming that the roads belong to either state or federal governments.

Places largely affected within the metropolis are Ikeja, Kodesho flyover, Awolowo Road, Oba-Akran, Old Agege Motor Road, Olojo Drive leading to Nigeria’s largest electronic market –Alaba International market; Mile 2 under bridge enroute Nigeria’s largest and busiest port complex, Apapa, Oshodi, Egbeda, Ikotun, Egbe Ejigbo, Jakande Estate, Igando-Ikotun, all in old Alimosho, and many others leading to the nation’s busiest airport–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja.

Other places calling for urgent attention include Aiyetoro Street Meiran, Imota, Sabo, Itamaga in Ikorodu; Ifosi Road, Iyana Ejigbo, Magbon Agege, Alagbole Ajuwon Road, Idumu Ejigbo Road and Idowu Anisere Ikotun Road.

The Third Mainland Bridge, which hosts the highest vehicular movement in the state, is no exception.

Drivers, motorists, residents lament

Apart from the traffic jam, vehicles often break down due to severe impacts and pressure on the roads.

A driver, Gabriel Ifeanyi, lamented the poor state of the road, saying it is always one of the major complaints from commuters.

Ifeanyi said: “The state of the roads is not a good representation of Lagos. Most foreigners we pick up from the airport complain of the poor state of the roads. They complain about the state of the road that links major hotels on the Mainland and the Island.

“Look at the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, it is almost a no-go area. You dare not take the expressway because stagnant water and waste have taken over a large section of the road.”

Ahmed Hassan, a car owner, said: “Commercial drivers worsen the situation of the road. Also, the poor quality of materials used by those responsible for road repair contributes to the potholes.

Also expressing anger over the bad state of roads, a tricyclist, Seyi Alogba, questioned the usefulness of the levies the state government generates from commercial drivers in the state.

Alogba said: “Look at the roads. The government is not even bothered about it. Look at the potholes on ACME Road where you have the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Go to the Ogba bus stop towards Area G, it is completely a shame to the state. The state of the road and the flood is enough to discourage the police officers in that axis.”

“Look at the roads constructed by Dangote in the Apapa-Oshodi area using cement. That road will last 40 years instead of the 10-year average lifespan of roads built with asphalt. Can the state do a similar thing? Where is the political will? Sanwo-Olu must understand he would be assessed at the end of his government,” a concerned resident lamented.

Jibowu flyover needs urgent action

Recently, some concerned Lagos residents and motorists raised the alarm over the failed portion of the Jibowu Flyover, calling on relevant authorities to act fast to prevent possible loss of lives and property in the state.

They, however, called the attention of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi and the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who supervises the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to embark on immediate investigation and rehabilitation of the flyover in the interest of the public.

The affected part of the flyover is between Jibowu by Total Fuel Station/Fadeyi Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, inward Ojuelegba, along Ikorodu Road, Surulere Local Government Area of the state. The particular spot could be seen on the way to Ikorodu.

A resident, who simply identified herself as Florence Philips, alerted members of the public to avoid the spot as much as possible.

Philips said: “Please let us help our state to prevent a bad occurrence. Please let us inform relevant authorities at the federal and state levels, in particular, the Minister of Works and Deputy Governor in the state to do the needful before it is too late.”

Also, Mr Sesan Adewale, a motorist, expressed serious concern over the fast dilapidating flyover, saying: “The time to act is now. It’s obvious that the flyover has failed and could collapse at any moment if nothing is done to salvage it.”

Rainfall stalls repair works on Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government, through the LPWC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works had earlier planned to embark on palliative works on the failed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays but was postponed following a heavy downpours that prevented take-off of the project.

According to the government, the proposed work was scheduled to be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

We‘re addressing the issue —LSPW boss

Meanwhile, the LSPWC has blamed the disruption of its scheduled road maintenance and rehabilitation on the continuous rainfall being experienced in most parts of the state.

The General Manager of the Corporation, Engr. Lateef Somide, while speaking on the ongoing efforts of his agency to make Lagos roads motorable despite the rains, said: “The corporation has been significantly handicapped by the rainfall pattern being experienced in Lagos this year 2023 because road maintenance and rehabilitation operation can only be carried out efficiently under clement weather.”

He said further that even though the current situation is a manifestation of global warming which has caused varying degrees of devastation to countries across the world, its impact on Lagos roads has been particularly significant due to the high water nature of the topography in most of the state.

This, according to him makes the usage of hot Asphalt which is the major material for road pavement not suitable in wet weather.

He said: ‘’What we have noticed in the past couple of months is that while waiting for the ground to dry after a particular rainfall to address damaged sections of the road, another downpour occurs within a space of two to three days’’, adding that ‘’despite that, we carefully use weather forecasts in planning our operation, there are many instances where rain falls sooner than our men left the sites, thus compromising the integrity of the work done.’’

Somide said for this reason, the corporation has resolved to use more interlocking paving stones to fix road defects in the state to avoid using Asphalt Premix which may not stand the test of time due to weather conditions.

He added that in spite of the weather conditions, his men had recently carried out maintenance work on sections of roads which include: Egbeda-Idimu, Ikotun-Igando, Ilupeju, Isheri-Olowora, Lateef Jakande, Lasu-Iba and Ado Badore Road by Church of Ascension, among others.