Baba-Ahmed’s appointment shows Tinubu’s commitment to competent govt — NEF

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has said Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed’s appointment as Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of the Vice President, was proof of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to a competent government.

The NEF stated this in a congratulatory message to Baba-Ahmed, signed by its Director-General, Prof. Doknan Sheni in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has received information that its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has been appointed as Special Adviser, Political Matters in the Office of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

“The Forum welcomes this development and congratulates Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on this appointment. The Forum sees this appointment as a signal of the willingness of the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to tap into competencies and experiences of Nigerians which abound all over the country.

“The Forum hopes that the Presidency will fully utilize the extensive experiences of Dr. Baba-Ahmed in administration and governance for the betterment of the country.

“Once more, congratulations Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed for this noble appointment”.