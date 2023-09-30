Ashiru cannot lead complex state like Kaduna — APC

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State Chapter has said the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 gubernatorial election, Hon. Isa Ashiru cannot be saddled with the responsibility of leading a complex and diverse state like Kaduna.

” No wonder the good people of Kaduna State settled for the urbane, resourceful, experienced and pro-people Senator Uba Sani as Governor,”the APC said.

In a statement, Yahaya Baba Pate ,State Secretary of the APC stated that their attention was drawn to a statement with the heading: “Tribunal Nullifies Uba Sani’s Election.” issued by Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, the Kaduna State gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have responded to his position because the ruling of the tribunal scuttled his long-time ambition of ruling Kaduna State in 2023 and beyond. For the sake of the unsuspecting populace and the many contradictions that laced his statement, we deem it necessary to set the record straight,” the party stated.

According to the APC,” in a statement issued on Thursday after the judgment of the tribunal affirming the election of His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, Hon Ashiru . informed his followers that the tribunal nullified His Excellency’s election. Ashiru stated that: “On the preliminary objection, the tribunal, based on the majority of 2:1 judges upheld the preliminary objection of the respondent to the effect that the application for pre-hearing was done prematurely i.e. before the service of the last set of petitioners’ reply to the 2nd respondent’s reply to the petition was served.”

“This is an open admittance of the fact the tribunal agreed with the lawyers of the respondents and threw out his case, thereby exposing the duplicity in his claim that his petition succeeded. In an open concession to the legal mishap that befell him, he stated that he would pursue an appeal process. We wonder how a victor in a legal battle will suddenly run to announce his willingness to pursue an appeal. Hear him; “I want to again thank the people of the state while urging them all to remain abiding while we pursue the appeal process.”

“Rather than restrategising and working hard to convince the superior courts to set aside the extant ruling, he resorted to counting his chicks before the eggs are hatched. It is clear to us that the Kaduna electorate were right in rejecting the candidacy of Hon. Isah Ashiru. “

“A man who ..cannot be saddled with the responsibility of leading a complex and diverse state like Kaduna. No wonder the good people of Kaduna State settled for the urbane, resourceful, experienced and pro-people Senator Uba Sani as Governor.”

“The APC wishes to call on the PDP gubernatorial candidate to refrain from spreading misleading information about the court judgment and join hands with the elected Governor of Kaduna State,Senator Uba Sani to move our dear State forward,” the statement added.