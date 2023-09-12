Armed men attack Benue govt transport vehicles, abduct 10 passengers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed men have reportedly hijacked two fully loaded buses belonging to the Benue state government-owned Benue Links Transport Company whisking away over 10 passengers from the Lagos-bound vehicles that took off from Makurdi.

It was gathered that the armed men waylaid the vehicles at about 2pm on Sunday along Ajaokuta-Okene road in Kogi state.

A source in the company who spoke on condition of anonymity in Makurdi disclosed that some of the passengers sustained injuries during the attack while some were lucky to have escaped unhurt.

He said, “It is true, the incident happened along Ajaokuta-Okene road yesterday between 2pm and 3pm when the two buses were heading to Lagos.

“Available information indicated that ten passengers were abducted during the attack. And the incident was reported at Adogo Police station near Okene.”

The official lamented that the Okene-Ajaokuta road had become synonymous with the rampant kidnap of unsuspecting commuters.

He said, “this is not the first time we are recording this type of incident on that particular axis of Kogi state and it is not peculiar to us. Several travelers have also fallen victim to the armed gang on that axis. Even at that nothing is being done to check the menace.

“We are appealing to security agencies to do something about these ugly incidents because people now feel very unsafe while plying that road to any part of the country.”

No management staff of the transport company was willing to speak on the matter while the Benue State Police Command also kept mute over the issue probably because the incident did not occur within its jurisdiction.