Ardo missing, not confirmed dead —Plateau Police

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — The Plateau State Police Command has said it was investigating the suspected killing of the Ardo of Panyam District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Gabdo as the report received by the Police was that of a missing person and the fact has not changed at press time.

The command in a statement in Jos, yesterday, by its spokesman, Alfred Alabo, said: “The attention of the Plateau State Police Command has been drawn to news making rounds, condemning the allegedly suspected killing of one Adamu Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam district, who was reported to the Police as a missing person and up untill this moment, the facts still remain the same.

“The Ardo reportedly went missing on September 24, 2023. Immediately the case was reported, our DPO in Mangu Division swung into action and commenced investigation. The command, hereby, wishes to set the record straight and state categorically clear that it only received the report of a missing person and not of the killing of any person.

“The command recognises the need to establish the truth but it must be done through

proper investigation. Therefore, we find it disheartening that such hasty conclusions had been drawn without waiting for the facts of the matter to be established.

“It is essential to approach such sensitive issues with caution and ensure that justice is served based on verified information. The Commissioner of Police, Okoro Alawari, has directed the Deputy Commissioner Police in charge of the State CID to immediately take over the case and ensure discreet investigation.

“Furthermore, the CP assures the good people of Plateau State that the command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that total peace is restored to the state.”