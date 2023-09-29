Animal Care partners RETECH on farming solutions

In its bid to provide Nigerian Farmers with advanced technologically inclined poultry housing solutions, the foremost indigenous livestock operator, Animal Care has announced a major partnership deal with RETECH Farming Solution Company in Nigeria.

The partnership is to provide comprehensive poultry housing equipment and deepens the scope of Animal Care’s equipment supply service to cover technical design solutions, prefabricated poultry buildings, Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered housing temperature-controlled systems, efficient and cost-effective automated battery cage solutions for layers and broilers and high output poultry farming turn-key projects.

The solutions all come with after-sales services and support in the form of maintenance and technical support. Animal Care brings in its rich poultry experience, and technical knowledge in building design, and equipment selection ensuring the fitness of purpose and installation services while RETECH provides superior & cost-effective modern technology that works in tropicalized regions like Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director, of Animal Care, Dr Opeyemi Agbato Stated that, Animal Care looks forward to powering your poultry dreams through this formidable partnership with RETECH Farming to bring about a modern and profitable poultry housing solution that will not only give a return on investment, but enhanced profitability and expansion of poultry solutions in Nigeria.

In addition, Dr. Opeyemi Agbato highlighted that Animal Care is a forward-thinking company that prioritizes technology and the advancement of Nigeria’s livestock industry. Dr. Agbato affirmed their commitment to continuously introduce innovative ideas that not only enhance their competitive advantage but also address the evolving needs of the industry.

By investing in solutions that cater to the industry’s growth, Animal Care aims to contribute significantly to the progress and development of the livestock sector.

“Animal Care will be exhibiting its premium RETECH equipment at the biggest poultry show in West Africa, the Nigerian Poultry show,” he said.

He added that this year’s event would be at the Green Legacy Resort, Abeokuta by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library November 7-9 and the company’s technical and sales team would be present.

In his own remarks, RETECH Farming representative noted the company is excited to partner with Animal Care to bring to Nigeria farmers a deal to give the best experience and absolute technological solution to their poultry housing needs.