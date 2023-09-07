Anambra North senate seat: Group urges Oduah, Nwoye to embrace

The Initiative for Better Anambra, IBA, has called on Senator Stella Oduah to accept the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed her petition against the election of Dr Tony Nwoye as senator in good faith, being the will of God and the people of the constituency.

The group has also called on Senator Nwoye to be magnanimous in victory by recognizing Oduah as a worthy predecessor and carrying her along as a senator representing the constituency.

The group made the call following the affirmation of the election of Nwoye by the Anambra State National Election Assembly Tribunal against the plea of Senator Oduah, who has represented the senatorial constituency since 2015.

Dr Tony Nwoye emerged the winner of the Anambra North Senate election flying the ticket of the Labour Party with 94,779 votes, beating Senator Stella Oduah of the PDP to second place with 50,146 votes, while Mrs Ebele Obiano, APGA, polled 48,212 votes.

In the statement issued by Manny Onye, IBA said, “We welcome the decision of the tribunal and see it as an affirmation of the will of the people as expressed on the ballots last February.

“As in every election, there is always a winner and a loser. Our sister, Stella Oduah, has had the opportunity of being declared winner twice, and it is our opinion that she has done her best and that now is the time for her to take a rest and become a big elder in the constituency.

“There are many other areas we feel that she can contribute, and urge her not to waste her goodwill, resources in pursuit of an appeal as it would be a distraction to her, to Senator Nwoye, and the constituency.

“We feel that she has tried her best being a former minister and two-time senator, we rejoice with her on the laurels she has won to herself and call on her to now take a rest,” the group said.

The group also urged Senator Nwoye not to be arrogant in victory but to recognize Oduah as a worthy predecessor and be ready to seek her counsel at all times.