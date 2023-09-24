Alternative to Drug Abuse: 150 youths undergo creative training in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

No less than 150 youths drawn across the south east states have undergone three days creative industry training, to enable them the potential to engage in meaningful enterprises and dissuade them from drug abuse.

Titled ‘The Alternative,’ the Enugu Theatre Festival (Season one) featured training in stage performances, Drama, creative exhibition, inspiration talks, team building, networking, skills acquisition and career talk, multimedia modeling, among other programmes.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chosen Vessels Global Outreach, CVGO, organizers of the festival, Dr. Chinyere Nwoye said it was a revival, a call for restoration, to harness the talents and potentials in the youths who, according to her, many of them have been going the wrong tracks of social vices which are self destructive.

“Therefore the Enugu Theater festival is a way of telling them that there are potentials in them that need to be harnessed, that they should take advantage of other things than self destruct. We want our youths to grow for the future of our country.

“We are trying to bring them back so that the youths will not go back to drugs, so that they will say no to drugs and begin to believe in the country once again. This is to say to them that in whatever way they think that they have been ignored, that we appreciate each and every one of them, we love them and we just want to harness that potential in them,” Nwoye said.

According to her, the Enugu Theatre festival aims to create windows of opportunity as an alternative for young people in Enugu state and Eastern geo-political zone to discover, develop and maximize their potential in the creative sector in order to be far from the menace.

The Chief Operating Officer of CVGO, Faith Eches said that the “Alternative” was a Theatre project that created a platform for the youths to say no to strange acts and vices, to substance and drug abuse.

“So the Chosen Vessel is saying, if you ask someone to turn left, you should show him how to turn right. This is for building strength for the young people to have what it takes to say no to strange acts, social vices, drug abuse and substance abuse.”

Eches disclosed that the three days experience was exciting with the participants looking forward to better days because some of them were beginning to see the future.

“Being in this camp has exposed them to what the future holds, some with the passion to become one of the bests in theatre are beginning to actualize that dream. Some of them have been shown what it takes to be up there. So the experience in this camp shows that they can do better if the government with international organizations and those that have the capacity can stand behind these young people, they will do better than who they are right now,” Eches said.

The Enugu state Assistant Commander, Drug Demand and Reduction of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Eyuche Adjai stated that the agency was part of the sensitization of the youths in order to educate them on the dangers of drug use.

“We want to discourage some of them who may be intending to get into it because prevention is not only better but cheaper than cure. We’re are here to give an early intervention so that those who have not gone into it will not go into it and those who are already there will be enlightened on the danger so that they can come out of it and make our society better,” Adjai said.