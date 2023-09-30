Alleged kidnap of 3 students in Ogun is fake – Police

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Ogun State Police Command has denied the rumour-making round that three students of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Osiele, Abeokuta were kidnapped.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made the clarification in a statement she made available to newsmen on Saturday night.

Odutola, who described the report as misleading and capable of creating panic in the public, enjoined members of the public to

disregard the report.

The statement read, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to an online news being circulated in the wake of Friday 29th September 2023, that three pupils of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Abeokuta, were kidnapped without first getting clarifications from the Command”.

“Ogun State Police Command hereby reiterate that the report is misleading and capable of creating a state of panic and false alarm when nothing of such happened”.

“The Ogun State Police Command confirms that the alleged case of kidnapping is false and should be disregarded”.

“To address these rumours, the Divisional Police Officer in Odeda conducted a discreet investigation in collaboration with the Principals of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Osiele namely Olapade K. O, Principal Senior School and Bankole T. A, Principal Junior School”.

“The parents of the pupils were contacted, and none of them reported any cases of kidnapping to the school authorities”.

“In light of this investigation, the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has assured the public that security measures have been reinforced across the State”.

“Residents are encouraged to carry on with their daily routines without any fear or risk to themselves or their properties”.

“The Police Command also appeals to online writers to verify the authenticity of stories before publishing them”.