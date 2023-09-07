Home » More... » Metro » Ali Bongo opponent named Gabon’s interim PM
Metro

September 7, 2023

Ali Bongo opponent named Gabon’s interim PM

Ali Bongo opponent named Gabon’s interim PM

Gabon’s Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima. PHOTO: WILFRIED MBINAH / AFP

Gabon’s military rulers, on Thursday, appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a prominent opponent to ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as interim prime minister following the country’s coup on August 30, state TV announced.

Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic.

Sima eventually challenged him unsuccessfully in elections in 2016 and 2023.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.