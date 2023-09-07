Ali Bongo opponent named Gabon’s interim PM

Gabon’s Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima. PHOTO: WILFRIED MBINAH / AFP

Gabon’s military rulers, on Thursday, appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a prominent opponent to ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as interim prime minister following the country’s coup on August 30, state TV announced.

Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic.

Sima eventually challenged him unsuccessfully in elections in 2016 and 2023.