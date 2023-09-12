Akeredolu sacks Deputy gov media aides

— Fear of dissolution grips EXCO members

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has sacked the media aides attached to his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa.

This is coming as Vanguard gathered that the fear of possible dissolution of the State Executive Council has gripped the commissioners and other members of the council.

Recall that while the governor was away in Germany on medical vacation, the EXCO became polarised.

Since the return of the governor last week, some members of the EXCO, have expressed fear that their days are numbered going by the body language of the governor.

Meanwhile, the sack of the aides to the deputy governor was coming ahead of the possible dissolution of the state executive Council.

The sack of the deputy governor’s aides was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure.

Akeredolu said the affected aides should submit all government properties in their possession to the acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor

The affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

The statement reads:”All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments.

“They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

“Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the Ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy governor office henceforth.”

Findings by Vanguard showed that the aides were sacked following alleged insubordination and flagrance disregard to the appropriate authority.

A top government source said that one of the aides of the deputy governor allegedly abused the governor on his WhatsApp status and the screenshot was shown to the governor’s friends while he was away in Germany on a medical vacation

According to the source, another aide was said to have engaged in the planting of some stories against the governor.

Efforts to get the reaction of the deputy governor proved abortive as he was said to have travelled out of the state capital for an official assignment.