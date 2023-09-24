Afrobeats rising star, Kaiye embarks on new musical journey

By Ayo Onikoyi

David Ajakaiye, known musically as Jaiye and formerly called Daviskil is embarking on a brand new musical journey, symbolizing more than just a name change. The journey represents a rebirth of his artistry, poised to bring a new dimension to the music world, infusing his Afro-beat sound with renewed passion and creativity.

While Daviskil’s legacy lives on through his earlier works, Kaiye is ready to carve a new path, captivating audiences with his artistry and innovation. His story is a remarkable one, inspiring others to chase their passion fearlessly, regardless of where they may lead.

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Kaiye is also an alumnus of São Paulo University in Brazil, demonstrating his commitment to both his education and his craft. His journey from the hills of Edo to international stages is a testament to his dedication, talent, and unwavering pursuit of his dreams.

He was born and raised in the picturesque Kukuruku hills of Edo State, Nigeria. David’s journey into the world of music began within the sacred walls of the church choir, where his innate talent for singing and acting began to flourish.

Kaiye possesses a unique ability to seamlessly blend singing, rapping, and acting into his stage performances, making him a sought-after talent. His dynamic stage presence has led to invitations from various churches for stage acts and performances, a testament to his exceptional artistry.

His new song will be an anthem in the music industry, watch out for the young dude.