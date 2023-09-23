‘AfriCA’ returns with 2023 Independence Day show

By Benjamin Njoku

The Africa Comedy Academy, AfriCAs, has unveiled plans to host the fourth edition of the Laughter on Lockdown series- The Independence Day Show titled “LOL 4”. The 2023 Independence Day show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos, and it promises unrivalled entertainment.

Unveiling the title sponsor for LOL 4, Omotola Ayodeji, Events and Talents Manager for AfriCAs said “We are delighted to announce that Zenith Bank will again serve as the Title Sponsor.”

Zenith Bank’s dedication to celebrating Nigeria’s diverse talent is the driving force behind their continued support for The Independence Day Show.

Commenting on the show, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank said “Nigerians are renowned for their tenacity. Despite numerous differences, this unifying characteristic underscores the Nigerian identity. Zenith Bank is committed to providing value to our customers, and the LOL concept provides a fun way to remind everyone of the true essence of being a Nigerian.”

The Independence Day show is known for highlighting Nigeria’s top comedians, with previous editions featuring notable names like Kennyblaq, Buchi, SLK, Senator, Aproko, and MC Forever.

The show promises to exceed all expectations this year with an impressive lineup of comedians that will have the audience in stitches from start to finish.

“ LOL 4 is more than just a comedy show; it’s a full-fledged entertainment display,”Ayodeji added.

Previous editions featured music legends such as late Sound Sultan, EmmaOMG, Faze of Plantashun Boiz, B.E.T nominated artiste Ayra Starr, and the eclectic melodies of The Cavemen. This year, audiences can expect a more enthralling lineup led by singer/songwriter Peruzzi.