AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles’ camp for São Tomé clash opens Wednesday

The Super Eagles will get preparation for their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against São Tomé and Principe underway when camp opens on Wednesday.

This was disclosed on the Super Eagles’ X handle on Monday.

Warming up for our final #AFCON2023 qualifier against São Tomé and Principe. Camp officially opens 06/09/2023 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. #SoarSuperEagles #LetsDoitAgain pic.twitter.com/8UllCSmXYV — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 4, 2023

The Jose Peseiro-led side will host São Tomé on Sunday, September 10 at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

23 players were called up for the game against São Tomé with the trio of Victor Boniface, Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha earning their invite while Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins returned to the team.

The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Chukwueze are also got invited.

The Eagles, alongside Guinea-Bissau, have already secured qualification to next year’s AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire from Group A.