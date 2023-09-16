Actress, Victoria Egbuchere on a mission in Nollywood

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood award winning actress,Victoria Egbuchere, from Imo State and a graduate of microbiology and brewing from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State didn’t come into Nollywood to make the numbers but with a mission to make a difference, deploying her God-given talents and stretching to the limit the fabric of her mental creativity and intuition.

With a few years down the line, she has amply established herself as a force to reckon with, quickly moving up the lines as a talented actress to being a film-maker in a short time Imaginable.

She is the CEO of Spicyly Tee Films and the producer of many Nollywood hit movies like Undercover Lover, Don’t Fight It, Blame, Next Door Nightmare,In Your Eyes and A Fateful Day to etch her name on the movie landscape as a film-maker of note and one clearly on an upward trajectory in her career.

As an actor, Egbuchere has displayed her versatility and dexterity taking up several roles and characters in some films she was featured in. These include but are not limited to Extremely Love Ready, A Girl’s Dream, A Heart Like Yours, Unexpected, Mirror Image,Just A Sin, Blast from the Past, Four Weeks And Four Days, Akudo, Tearoom etc..

She told Potpourri in a chat, “Acting is something I’ve always had passion for.I’ve always loved entertainment as a whole, but I chose acting.

“I’ve sacrificed my time as an actor as acting is time consuming. I spend a lot of time on the movie set, filming. Sometimes, it can last anywhere from a few hours to all day, and they often have to be done on weekends and holidays. That means I have to be willing to give up my free time in order to get work done.”

Victoria Egbuchere had long known that the Nigerian movie industry is no bed of roses and she had come firing on all cylinders, killing roles after roles, to the admiration of all that have worked with her. It is no huge surprise that she has become a toast of movie directors who seek her service on regular basis

“An actor should be able to interpret any role and this is one of my selling points,” she said.

She was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State