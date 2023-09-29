Accept Delta tribunal judgement, Ossai tells Omo-Agege

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr Ossai Success has urged the Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege to accept the judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State.

In a congratulatory message to Oborevwori, Ossai said the judgment at the tribunal should be accepted by the APC Governorship Candidate Sen Ovie Omo-Agege.



He noted that the governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is willing to accept Omo-Agege ideals towards the development of Delta State.



“As a Deltan, I want the best for the state and I expect Omo-Agege to call the Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Oborevwori on the phone and tell him about his intention of working with him in building a greater Delta State.



“I am not surprised Omo-Agege lost at the tribunal because the will of the people of Delta State can’t be turned down by one man.



“The Governorship election has come and gone, tribunal has affirmed the victory of Oborevwori.”

“There is no need for Omo-Agege to approach the court of appeal because I know he will still lose.

“The money he will be using to appeal the case should be put into converting Job seekers to job creators in Urhobo land.



“Oborevwori has done well in the past 100 days in office and there is a need to support him more in achieving his campaign promises without being distracted with court cases.



“It’s paramount we all come together to contribute towards the development of the state.



“The governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori that I know is willing to accept Omo-Agege ideals towards the betterment of the out state.



“Omo-Agege should offer himself to serve the people of the state if he means well for Deltans.

Let’s come together as a people irrespective of our political differences.” he said