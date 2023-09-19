AC Milan fire blank, draw Newcastle in UCL opening

By Enitan Abdultawab

AC Milan were held to a goalless draw on their home soil when they faced Premier League side Newcastle in their opening game of their Champions League account.

The Serie A side started the game well and dictated plays from all departments of the pitch.

However, they squandered a plethora of chances they created, particularly a glorious one Rafael Leao created himself but wasted via a failed backheel.

However, the wasted chances opened up for the visitors to settle and threaten the host via a couple of chances but could not convert too.

However, both goalkeepers deserve accolades having secured a clean sheet for their teams. Nike Pope made a couple of chances in the first half and proceeded again in the second half.

Substitute goalkeeper, Sportiello, spurned away a glorious Burn’s shot in the dying minute of the game to keep the game to roost.

Newcastle face Paris-Saint German while Milan play away at Borussia Dortmund in match day 2.