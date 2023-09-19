Home » Sports » AC Milan fire blank, draw Newcastle in UCL opening
Sports

September 19, 2023

AC Milan fire blank, draw Newcastle in UCL opening

AC Milan fire blank, draw Newcastle in UCL opening

By Enitan Abdultawab 

AC Milan were held to a goalless draw on their home soil when they faced Premier League side Newcastle in their opening game of their Champions League account. 

The Serie A side started the game well and dictated plays from all departments of the pitch. 

However, they squandered a plethora of chances they created, particularly a glorious one Rafael Leao created himself but wasted via a failed backheel.

However, the wasted chances opened up for the visitors to settle and threaten the host via a couple of chances but could not convert too.

However, both goalkeepers deserve accolades having secured a clean sheet for their teams. Nike Pope made a couple of chances in the first half and proceeded again in the second half. 

Substitute goalkeeper, Sportiello, spurned away a glorious Burn’s shot in the dying minute of the game to keep the game to roost.

Newcastle face Paris-Saint German while Milan play away at Borussia Dortmund in match day 2.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.