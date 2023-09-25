Abure not contesting Edo Governorship polls- Labour Party

Abure

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has refuted speculations that it’s National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure is contesting the Edo governorship election.

According to the party, its national chairman has no intention to contest the Edo state governorship election slated for 2014.

It said the clarification became necessary in the light of several inquiries from the media and other party members after a group at the national headquarters of our party on Monday urged Abure to join the contest.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He explained that a group had demanded that Abure join the race in order to help the party ward off non-party members who are bent on hijacking the party primaries ahead of the governorship election.

Ifoh in response to the group’s demand noted that Abure has no intention of contesting the governorship election.

He said, “Presently, the National Chairman is preoccupied with helping our Presidential Candidate in the February 25 election, Peter Obi to reclaim his mandate freely given to him by Nigerians.

“He is also about to embark on a membership drive across the states of the Federation in a way to reposition the party ahead of future elections, particularly, the off-season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

“We are therefore calling on all our party members in Edo state particularly, our aspirants for the governorship election to remain focused and to go ahead with their consultations. We assure our aspirants that the party will go into this election in line with our rules and guidelines as stipulated by our constitution. “