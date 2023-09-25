80-year-old man dies in Kano well

An 80-year-old man, Malam Rabiu, known as Na Allah Siraka has died in a well at Sabon Sara, Gidan Aminu Ado, in Gwale Local Government Area(LGA) of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Sunday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

“We received an emergency call at about 11:00 a.m from one Hassan Abduallhi, that a man has been trapped inside a well.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:07 a.m,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that the Malam Rabiu lived alone in his house.

The PRO said fire service rescue team brought out Rabiu’s body out of the well dead,” he said.

The spokesperson said the victim was handed over to Ward Head of Sabon Sara, Alhaji Muhammad Salisu-Iman.

Abdullahi said that the cause of the incident was under investigation.