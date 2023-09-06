6 North-Eastern states get N15bn palliatives

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Saturday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of about 22.5km Jere Bowl road networks which cut across many farming communities of Mafa and Jere Local Government Areas of Borno state.

The project to be handled by a Chinese Construction Company Ltd is sponsored by the North East Development Commission, NEDC.

Similar projects were performed by the commission across some states in the region during the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the construction of 32km Garkida-Dabna road worth N6.3 billion in Adamawa State, 22.5km worth of N13.553 billion Jere-Bowls, 53km Gombe -Abba – Kirfi road in Bauchi State at the cost of N11.697 billion and the 54km Mutai – Ngalda road in Yobe which stood at the cost of N12.99 billion.

Shettima also flagged off the distribution of palliatives of food and non-food items donated by NEDC to the six states at the Government House Maiduguri with most of the governors of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi in attendance, while the other states of Taraba and Gombe were represented by their deputies.

The VP who has been in Maiduguri since Friday used the visit and commissioned various people-oriented projects including Mega schools, clinics, and other social infrastructures executed by Governor Babagana Zulum as he marked his 100 days of second term in office.

Shettima after the groundbreaking ceremony of the road project and the launching of the palliatives addressed governors and stakeholders of the region at Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri.

He said, “Ten (10) years ago, most parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states were under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.”

The VP lamented that $6.8 billion (N312.8 billion) worth of property were destroyed in the over-a-decade insurgency in Borno state alone.

He therefore urged the commission to complete the road projects in Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi states.

“The deplorable Gombe-Bauchi, Maiduguri-Damboa, Biu-Gombi federal roads are to be undertaken by NEDC this year,” noting that their completion could enhance security and the seamless haulage of goods and services in the region.

Speaking on the distribution of palliative, Shettima urged members of the National and State Houses of Assemblies to donate the Commission’s palliatives to the six governors for distribution.

While commending the NEDC for prudence, he noted that the commission left N237 billion in its account before the former president, Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the governing board.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of the project that cut across Ngowom- Koshobe -Zabarmari -Gongulong- Kaddamari and other agrarian communities, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali said the phase I project of 22.5km Jere Bowl Road Network, if completed, would improve mobility, connect other communities, enhance livelihood and improve security and agricultural productivity.

“The new road is expected to stimulate economic activities, enhance security, and facilitate the free movement of goods and people in the popularly known Jere-Bowl of the state.

“Therefore, improving these road networks will bring several benefits, such as enhanced connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation of agricultural products, connecting communities, and improving accessibility to essential services.

“It can also enhance social interactions, promote tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for residents”. Alkali stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, General Paul Tarfa (Retd), explained that the majority of inhabitants are peasant farmers and entrepreneurs, hence the need for motorable roads for easy transportation of goods and services.

While at the Government House Maiduguri, the venue for the launching of palliative donation, the Managing Director commended the Vice President for finding time to witness and unveil the exercise.

He said, “We thank Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity to gather here today to flag-off the distribution of Food and Non-Food Items by the Commission to our citizens in all the 112 LGAs within the North-East Region through the Executive Governors of Member States, and National and State Assembly Legislators. This is a direct response by the Commission to alleviate the hunger and food insecurity being faced by citizens, both of which are apolitical.

“The present economic situation has led to soaring prices of food items and heightened food insecurity nationwide. In his national broadcast of 31st July 2023 on the current economic challenges in the country, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) announced some short- and medium-term measures to be taken by the Federal Government to ease the economic hardship being faced.

“To key into Mr. President’s initiative to improve food supply, the Commission is now poised to provide assorted Food and Non-Food Items to bring some succour to the population of the Region.

“Today, we will donate the following Food and Non-Food Items, which cost about N15 Billion, through His Excellency, Mr. Vice President, to all the Executive Governors of the 6-Member States, the 18 Senatorial Districts, 48 Federal Constituencies, as well as the 6 State Houses of Assembly Constituencies for distribution to deserving beneficiaries across all the States in the Zone:

The items are 250,000 of 25kg Bags of Rice, 81,000 cattons of Spaghetti/Macaroni, 40,000 gallons of vegetable oil and 80,000 pieces of blankets.

Others include; 80,000 mats, 40,000 shadda (men wears), 40,000 wrappers for women folk as well as 80,000 children wears.”