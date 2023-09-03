48hrs to NLC strike: Electricity, telecoms, financial unions, others in frenzy preparations

•52 NLC affiliates step up mobilisation for economic shutdown

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Unions in the critical sectors of the economy and 52 other affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have stepped up the mobilisation of members ahead of the two-day warning strike planned by the workers’ body to protest the increasing suffering of citizens following the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, commonly known as petrol.

The warning strike holds between Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Among the critical sector unions are the Nigeria Union of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, which controls the fuel distribution across the country; the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE; the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PTECSSAN, and National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, NUBIFIE, that controls the junior workers in the financial industry.

Others include the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN; National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE; Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, ANAN, National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers, NAPE; National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE; National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, and others in the manufacturing sector.

While some of these unions such as the MWUN, had already written to intimidate their employers and other stakeholders about the impending shutdown, others said they would formally inform their employers on Monday.

MWUN, in a circular by its Deputy Secretary General, Erazua Oniha, on behalf of the Union’s Secretary General, Felix Akingboye, among others, said: “We receive a communique from the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on the above subject, directing that all NLC affiliates commence a two-day nationwide warning strike to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the State vacates the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

“This decision was reached at a meeting of the National Executive Council, NEC, of NLC, which was held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 to deliberate the way forward, consequent to the increase in the pump price of petrol by the FG without consideration to providing palliatives to cushion the definite effect on the Nigerian workers and citizens.

“Consequent to the foregoing, all National Administrative Council, NAC, Central Working Committee, CWC, NEC and members in all ports, jetties, terminals and Oil and Gas platforms nationwide are by this notice directed to commence on immediate and total mobilisation of our members to effectively ensure their participation in the nationwide warning strike from Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 September 2023 .”

Similarly, in the telecommunications sector, General Secretary of PTECSSAN, Okonu Abdullahi, told Sunday Vanguard that members would fully participate in the strike action, saying “We operate in a very sensitive sector. What will happen for now is that because it will be a warning strike, any fault that occurred within the two days will not be attended to.”

In the same vein, Acting General Secretary of NUEE, Dominic Igwebike, informed that “the workers in the electricity sector were part of the decision to embark on the warning strike. Therefore, we are fully prepared to do as directed.”

Though the President and General Secretary of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, could not be reached at the time of this report, a senior official of NUPENG who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We are an affiliate of NLC therefore, the decision is binding on us. In fact, I can tell you that we have stepped up mobilisation for the action.”

Speaking, President of NUCFRLANMPE, Babatunde ‘Goke Olatunji, said: “We are fully mobilized for the action. I can tell you that this type of strike does not need much effort to mobilize people because everybody is in pain and going through unbearable suffering.”

Recall that the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, had after its NEC’s meeting on Friday, said: “NEC in session of NLC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and the impoverishment experienced around the country.

“To commence a two-day warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5th and 6th September 2023 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the state vacates the illegally occupied national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.”

The NLC also resolved to embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State in September over what it described as a renewed onslaught by the government and its agents against labour unions.

Ajaero explained that the proposed strike action was necessitated as a result of the government’s deliberate neglect and disregard to engage the relevant stakeholders through the channel of social dialogue.

He said the FG has refused to engage and reach an agreement with the organized labour on critical issues on the consequences of the unfortunate hike in prices of petroleum which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigerian workers and masses.

“There is a renewed onslaught against trade unions and their leadership by the states and their agents across Nigeria. The Police under the instruction of certain forces peddling the name of the President of Nigeria have invaded and occupied the national headquarters of the NURTW headquarters seeking to install its own executives”